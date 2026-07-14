Adani Group enters India's top 10 with $8.48bn brand value

Adani Group just made history by breaking into India's top 10 most valuable brands, landing at number eight in the Brand Finance India 100 Report for 2026.

That's a huge jump from last year's 13th spot, and the fastest climb to the top 10 in three years.

Its brand value soared to $8.48 billion, up 31.3% from last year, making it one of the biggest movers among major Indian brands.