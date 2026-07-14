Adani Group enters India's top 10 with $8.48bn brand value
Adani Group just made history by breaking into India's top 10 most valuable brands, landing at number eight in the Brand Finance India 100 Report for 2026.
That's a huge jump from last year's 13th spot, and the fastest climb to the top 10 in three years.
Its brand value soared to $8.48 billion, up 31.3% from last year, making it one of the biggest movers among major Indian brands.
Adani adds $2.02bn to brand value
Adani added $2.02 billion to its brand value in just one year, outpacing its entire valuation from 2022.
This boost comes thanks to smart investments and expansion across sectors like energy and infrastructure.
Adani Power stood out with a massive 152% jump in value, becoming India's top energy brand at $1.8 billion, while other Adani subsidiaries also landed spots among the country's best energy brands.