Adani Group holds virtual AGMs for 7 companies this week
Business
The Adani Group is holding virtual AGMs for seven of its companies this week, including Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports & SEZ.
From June 24 to 26, shareholders are logging in online to vote on important stuff, like approving finances for FY26, choosing directors and auditors, declaring dividends, and green-lighting capital-raising plans.
Adani companies: 15,000cr ask and dividends
Adani Enterprises wants a ₹15,000 crore fundraising boost after posting a 32% jump in profits this year.
Adani Ports & SEZ is offering a final dividend of ₹7.50 per share.
Ambuja Cements will talk about a ₹2 per share dividend at its AGM.
Plus, Adani Total Gas reported solid growth ahead of its meeting (profits up 4%, revenues up 16%) as it gears up to discuss future strategies.