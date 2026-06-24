Adani Group holds virtual AGMs for 7 companies this week

Adani companies: 15,000cr ask and dividends

Adani Enterprises wants a ₹15,000 crore fundraising boost after posting a 32% jump in profits this year.

Adani Ports & SEZ is offering a final dividend of ₹7.50 per share.

Ambuja Cements will talk about a ₹2 per share dividend at its AGM.

Plus, Adani Total Gas reported solid growth ahead of its meeting (profits up 4%, revenues up 16%) as it gears up to discuss future strategies.