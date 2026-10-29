Adani Group, IHCL to open 8 airport hotels in India
Business
Adani Group is joining forces with Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) to set up eight new hotels right at airports in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, and Guwahati.
Over the next few years, these projects will add around 2,000 rooms under different brands (think Taj in Mumbai and Vivanta and Ginger in Lucknow), making travel a bit more comfortable for everyone.
IHCL expands to 25 airport hotels
This move isn't just about fancy stays; it's also expected to contribute to the long-term economic growth of the regions we serve.
Plus, with this partnership, IHCL will now have 25 airport hotels across India, strengthening its place as a major player in the hospitality scene while supporting Adani's push to make better use of airport spaces.