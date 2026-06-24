Adani Group invests ₹1.5L cr in FY26 (fiscal year 2025-26), 30% private-sector capex

Adani Power plans 45 GW expansion

Adani Power is rolling out a massive more than ₹2 lakh crore plan to boost its capacity to 45 GW in five years.

Adani Energy Solutions grabbed projects worth ₹72,000 crore.

The group is also teaming up for 5,000 MW of hydropower projects with Bhutan and aiming for 10 GW of nuclear energy by 2035.