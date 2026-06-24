Adani Group invests ₹1.5L cr in FY26 (fiscal year 2025-26), 30% private-sector capex
Adani Group just dropped some big numbers at its annual meeting: over ₹1.5 lakh crore invested in FY26 (fiscal year 2025-26), making up more than 30% of all private-sector capital expenditure in India.
Even with global challenges and "extraordinary scrutiny," it's pushing ahead, expanding into energy, logistics, airports, digital tech, and manufacturing.
Adani Power plans 45 GW expansion
Adani Power is rolling out a massive more than ₹2 lakh crore plan to boost its capacity to 45 GW in five years.
Adani Energy Solutions grabbed projects worth ₹72,000 crore.
The group is also teaming up for 5,000 MW of hydropower projects with Bhutan and aiming for 10 GW of nuclear energy by 2035.
Adani Ports exceeds 500 million tons
Adani Ports hit a milestone by handling more than 500 million tons of cargo and the group also highlighted the commencement of operations at Navi Mumbai International Airport.
On the tech side, Adani partnered with Google to build a gigawatt-scale data center in Visakhapatnam, part of its goal to create a 3 GW digital platform that matches India's evolving needs.