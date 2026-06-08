Adani Group logs over 15,000cr block deals as investors buy

Adani Ports 7,400cr leads deals

Adani Ports led the pack with ₹7,400 crore worth of deals: Capital Group picked up stakes from Worldwide Emerging Market investors.

Adani Enterprises saw over ₹6,200 crore traded thanks to SBI Mutual Fund.

Meanwhile, Adani Energy Solutions recorded more than ₹1,600 crore as SBI Mutual Fund and Birla Mutual Fund bought shares from Qatar Holding LLC and GQG Partners.