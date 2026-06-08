Adani Group logs over 15,000cr block deals as investors buy
Adani Group just had a massive month, with over ₹15,000 crore worth of shares traded in big block deals.
Global and Indian investors, including Capital International and SBI Mutual Fund, jumped in, showing strong interest across Adani's infrastructure, energy, and logistics businesses.
DOJ drops charges, Adani shares rally
A lot of this action happened after the US Department of Justice dropped fraud charges against Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani.
That news sparked a rally in Adani stocks, pushing several companies to their highest prices in a year and boosting investor confidence.
Adani Ports 7,400cr leads deals
Adani Ports led the pack with ₹7,400 crore worth of deals: Capital Group picked up stakes from Worldwide Emerging Market investors.
Adani Enterprises saw over ₹6,200 crore traded thanks to SBI Mutual Fund.
Meanwhile, Adani Energy Solutions recorded more than ₹1,600 crore as SBI Mutual Fund and Birla Mutual Fund bought shares from Qatar Holding LLC and GQG Partners.