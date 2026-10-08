Adani Group plans $100 billion annual investment, ₹9.7L/cr by 2033

Adani Group just revealed a bold plan: they want to be investing $100 billion (about ₹9.7 lakh crore) every year by 2033.

For FY27 (the 2026-27 financial year), they're looking at ₹2 lakh crore, up from the group's FY26 record spend of ₹1,52,967 crore (FY2025-26).

The announcement came at the CareEdge Global event in GIFT City late Wednesday evening.