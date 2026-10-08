Adani Group plans $100 billion annual investment, ₹9.7L/cr by 2033
Adani Group just revealed a bold plan: they want to be investing $100 billion (about ₹9.7 lakh crore) every year by 2033.
For FY27 (the 2026-27 financial year), they're looking at ₹2 lakh crore, up from the group's FY26 record spend of ₹1,52,967 crore (FY2025-26).
The announcement came at the CareEdge Global event in GIFT City late Wednesday evening.
Adani Group self-funds 72%, airports, renewables
Most of the funding, about 72%, will come from Adani's own resources, with the rest covered by banks and capital markets.
The focus is on building up infrastructure, especially airports and renewable energy projects.
On top of that, Adani Power has set aside around ₹25,000 crore for expanding capacity in FY27, while Adani Energy Solutions has budgeted around ₹22,000 crore for FY27 (including ₹15,500 crore for transmission, etc.), all aiming to ride India's wave of growth.