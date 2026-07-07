Adani Group pulls in nearly $10bn for $100bn 2030 plan
Adani Group just pulled in nearly $10 billion in fresh funds within a single week, pushing forward its massive $100 billion investment plan for 2030.
The money, coming from global investors, equity placements, and stake sales, will help speed up projects in infrastructure, energy, and manufacturing.
This big move comes right after the group settled some major US legal disputes two months ago.
Adani QIP, Vizhinjam sale, IHC commitment
Adani Enterprises launched a $1.6 billion qualified institutional placement, India's biggest-ever outside finance, attracting names like HDFC MF, Vanguard, and BlackRock.
Over at Adani Ports, it announced the sale of a 49% stake in Vizhinjam Port to MSC for $539 million and MSC's unit committed to pay $858 million for expansion by 2028.
Plus, Adani secured a $5.75 billion commitment from UAE's IHC Group for a joint aluminum plant venture in Odisha, all helping the company manage its hefty debt while staying on track with its bold expansion plans.