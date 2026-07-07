Adani Group pulls in nearly $10bn for $100bn 2030 plan

Adani QIP, Vizhinjam sale, IHC commitment

Adani Enterprises launched a $1.6 billion qualified institutional placement, India's biggest-ever outside finance, attracting names like HDFC MF, Vanguard, and BlackRock.

Over at Adani Ports, it announced the sale of a 49% stake in Vizhinjam Port to MSC for $539 million and MSC's unit committed to pay $858 million for expansion by 2028.

Plus, Adani secured a $5.75 billion commitment from UAE's IHC Group for a joint aluminum plant venture in Odisha, all helping the company manage its hefty debt while staying on track with its bold expansion plans.