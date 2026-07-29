Adani Group raises ₹43,500cr via rights issue and QIPs

Adani Group has pulled in a massive about ₹43,500 crore through equity fundraising since December.

This big cash boost came from three moves: a ₹25,000 crore rights issue by Adani Enterprises, a ₹15,000 crore QIP earlier this month, and another ₹3,500 crore QIP by Adani Energy Solutions just this week.

The wave of investment shows that confidence in the group is bouncing back.