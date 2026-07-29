Adani Group raises ₹43,500cr via rights issue and QIPs
Adani Group has pulled in a massive about ₹43,500 crore through equity fundraising since December.
This big cash boost came from three moves: a ₹25,000 crore rights issue by Adani Enterprises, a ₹15,000 crore QIP earlier this month, and another ₹3,500 crore QIP by Adani Energy Solutions just this week.
The wave of investment shows that confidence in the group is bouncing back.
Mutual funds increase Adani Group backing
The fresh funds are set to power up new projects like airports, roads, data centers, and clean energy while also helping pay down debt.
Domestic mutual funds are backing the group increasingly, SBI Mutual Fund alone grabbed over 15% of shares in Adani Enterprises's latest QIP and invested nearly ₹5,750 crore recently.
All this signals that big Indian investors see real potential in Adani's future plans.