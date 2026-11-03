Adani Group seeks $1.5 billion loan to expand data centers
Business
Adani Group is in talks to borrow $1.5 billion for expanding its data centers through AdaniConneX, its partnership with EdgeConneX.
Lenders like DBS, First Abu Dhabi Bank, and Mitsubishi UFJ are reportedly involved.
This move is part of Adani's push to ramp up digital infrastructure across India.
Adani Group plans $100 billion investment
Adani plans to invest about $100 billion in digital infrastructure by 2035, with a strong focus on data centers.
India's data center market is set for rapid growth, government estimates say, capacity could hit nearly 8 gigawatts by 2030.
With giants like Adani and Reliance pouring in funds, the next few years could see a major leap in AI and cloud tech across the country.