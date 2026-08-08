Adani Group selects 1st cohort for new Vande Bharatam program
Business
Adani Group just picked its first group of innovators for the new Vande Bharatam program.
Chosen from more than 26,000 applications received from across India, the initiative attracted entries from fields like sustainability, tech, healthcare, agriculture, and education.
The goal? Help them turn fresh ideas into real solutions for big challenges through mentorship and support.
Vande Bharatam week ends with trophy
The selected group will join Vande Bharatam Immersive Week: think hands-on learning with business leaders and experts.
It all wraps up with a Grand Finale on August 14, where selected innovators get the Vande Bharatam Trophy.
As Gautam Adani puts it, this is about giving talent everywhere in India a shot at building something big.