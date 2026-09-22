Adani Group settles SEBI case with ₹1.5cr after Hindenburg report

Turns out, Adani Enterprises didn't share some related-party deals back in 2013, and audit and limited-review reports for several group companies were done without valid peer review certificates between 2015 and 2021.

Even though the companies paid ₹1.5 crore to settle the proceedings, they haven't admitted to any wrongdoing.

SEBI's settlement officially closes this chapter for now but leaves the door open if rules are broken again.