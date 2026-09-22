Adani Group settles SEBI case with ₹1.5cr after Hindenburg report
Adani Group just wrapped up a regulatory case with SEBI, paying ₹1.5 crore to settle allegations sparked by the Hindenburg Report.
The report had raised allegations regarding related-party transactions, corporate governance, and potential listing violations against multiple Adani companies, including Adani Enterprises and Adani Green Energy.
Adani faced disclosure and audit lapses
Turns out, Adani Enterprises didn't share some related-party deals back in 2013, and audit and limited-review reports for several group companies were done without valid peer review certificates between 2015 and 2021.
Even though the companies paid ₹1.5 crore to settle the proceedings, they haven't admitted to any wrongdoing.
SEBI's settlement officially closes this chapter for now but leaves the door open if rules are broken again.