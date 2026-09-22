Adani Group firms settle SEBI's Hindenburg-linked probe for ₹1.5cr

The other companies, Adani Total Gas, AWL Agri Business, and Adani Energy Solutions each paid ₹9.75 lakh.

SEBI had issued show-cause notices to these firms in February 2024 for not disclosing certain RPTs in their annual reports as per the applicable accounting standard, and violating the erstwhile listing agreement.

The audit and limited review reports of several group companies between 2015 and 2021 were also signed without a valid peer review certificate.