Adani Group shares rise 3% after Q2 profits adding ₹23,000cr
Business
Adani Group shares climbed as much as 3% on Thursday, adding a hefty ₹23,000 crore to the group's market value.
The boost came after the group posted solid Q2 profits, especially Adani Power, whose net profit jumped an impressive 134%.
Investors seemed pretty upbeat about the numbers.
Jefferies, Nomura raise Adani Ports targets
Big names like Jefferies and Nomura raised their target prices for Adani Ports, with Jefferies pointing to growth in ports, power, and green hydrogen, while Nomura cited a strong first half and raised FY27 revenue/EBITDA guidance.
Meanwhile, Adani Green Energy's consolidated net profit rose 15%, and Adani Energy Solutions also rallied over 2% in today's session.
Overall, it was a good day for the group across multiple sectors.