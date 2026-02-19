Adani Group to invest $100B in renewable-powered AI infrastructure

Adani's approach is built on three pillars: energy sovereignty (powering AI with renewables to keep things secure), compute and cloud sovereignty (making sure startups, defense, and healthcare have homegrown tech muscle), and service sovereignty (rolling out AI across sectors with Indian citizens as the top priority).

The India AI Impact Summit 2026

The Adani Group is putting $100 billion into renewable-powered AI infrastructure by 2035—an investment expected to spark another $150 billion in related tech. That's a potential $250 billion ecosystem in the making.

With 300+ exhibitors from India and 30+ countries and multiple events including an expo, research symposium, Global Impact Challenges, and YUVAi at the summit, it's clear India wants to lead responsibly in global AI.