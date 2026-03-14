Adani to spend ₹2L crore on greenfield infrastructure projects annually

The Adani Group has announced plans to invest ₹2 lakh crore annually in greenfield infrastructure projects over the next five years. The investment will be across sectors such as renewable energy, transmission, airports, logistics and data centers. Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), made the announcement during a recent India Today conclave.

Strategic focus Energy self-reliance crucial for India Adani emphasized the need for India to become self-reliant in terms of energy imports. He said resilient infrastructure and logistics networks are key to sustaining economic growth amid global supply chain disruptions due to geopolitical tensions and changing trade routes. The Adani Group's long-term goal is to become India's most efficient logistics player and one of the cheapest power producers while ensuring strong corporate governance.

Growth trajectory West Asia crisis highlights global trade route vulnerabilities Adani said the ongoing West Asia crisis has exposed the fragility of global trade routes through important maritime choke points. He added that disruptions along these corridors can quickly affect global supply chains, highlighting the need for stronger logistics infrastructure and diversified trade networks. The Adani Group's infrastructure strategy reflects this paradigm shift with platforms across ports, logistics, energy, and airports to strengthen India's capacity to support trade, manufacturing and economic growth.

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