Adani AGM 2026: Gautam Adani shares strategy to be future-ready
What's the story
At the Adani Group's 2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM), Chairman Gautam Adani unveiled a three-pronged strategy to strengthen execution, enhance efficiency, and improve workforce welfare. The first initiative is to simplify organizational structures by adopting a three-layer management framework. This aims to reduce bureaucracy and ensure accountability. "We are now one of the very few global companies that are not reacting to the future but are prepared for it," he said.
Strategic changes
Reimagining partnerships and focus on worker welfare
The second initiative focuses on reimagining partnerships with contractors. Adani stressed the need for long-term partners in nation-building to be empowered and protected. The third pillar emphasizes worker welfare, with a focus on dignity and clean living conditions for nearly 400,000 people associated with the group. Despite scrutiny, the Adani Group continues to expand its infrastructure platform across energy, transport, logistics, and industrial manufacturing sectors.
Financial commitment
Record capital expenditure and expansion plans
Adani highlighted the group's record capital expenditure of over ₹1.5 lakh crore in FY26, accounting for over 30% of India's new private sector capital expenditure. He also spoke about expansion plans across businesses, including a ₹72,000 crore transmission order book at Adani Energy Solutions and a ₹2 lakh crore power expansion program at Adani Power.
Resilience
Addressing scrutiny and legal challenges
Adani also addressed the scrutiny faced by the group, calling a ₹25,000 crore rights issue a "referendum on our credibility." The group's resilience was further underscored by recent legal developments in the United States. In May 2026, US authorities reached an $18 million civil settlement with the Adani Group and permanently dropped all criminal charges against it.