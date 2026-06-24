The first initiative is to simplify organizational structures

Adani AGM 2026: Gautam Adani shares strategy to be future-ready

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:14 pm Jun 24, 202612:14 pm

What's the story

At the Adani Group's 2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM), Chairman Gautam Adani unveiled a three-pronged strategy to strengthen execution, enhance efficiency, and improve workforce welfare. The first initiative is to simplify organizational structures by adopting a three-layer management framework. This aims to reduce bureaucracy and ensure accountability. "We are now one of the very few global companies that are not reacting to the future but are prepared for it," he said.