Adani Group's Mumbai duty free shops probed over nicotine pouches

Mumbai High Court pauses Adani probe

A government study this year called these unapproved pouches a "public health concern," especially since they're popular with people aged 18-40.

Adani's team says they haven't broken any rules, arguing that duty-free shops aren't covered by Indian regulations.

For now, the Mumbai High Court has paused any crackdown until a hearing on July 14.

The outcome could impact how nicotine products are sold at airports across India.