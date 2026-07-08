Adani Group's Mumbai duty free shops probed over nicotine pouches
Business
Adani Group's duty-free shops at Mumbai International Airport are being investigated for allegedly selling imported nicotine pouches without approval.
The case kicked off after a complaint from Mothers Against Vaping, and inspectors found these products on sale back in March 2026.
Mumbai High Court pauses Adani probe
A government study this year called these unapproved pouches a "public health concern," especially since they're popular with people aged 18-40.
Adani's team says they haven't broken any rules, arguing that duty-free shops aren't covered by Indian regulations.
For now, the Mumbai High Court has paused any crackdown until a hearing on July 14.
The outcome could impact how nicotine products are sold at airports across India.