Adani Group's US securities fraud case finally heads to court

Timeline for next steps in the case

There's a set timeline now: the Adanis get 90 days to reply or try to get the case dismissed.

If they go for dismissal, the SEC has 60 days to answer back or update its complaint, and then the Adanis get another 45 days for their final say.

Legal experts say this kind of back-and-forth is pretty normal in international cases, so how quickly things move depends on what steps each side takes next.