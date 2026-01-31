Adani Group's US securities fraud case finally heads to court
After a year of waiting, the big securities fraud case against Gautam and Sagar Adani is officially heading to court.
They're accused of bribing Indian officials and misleading US investors, but things were stuck because of paperwork issues between countries.
Now that the Adanis have agreed to get legal documents through their US lawyers, the case can finally move forward.
Timeline for next steps in the case
There's a set timeline now: the Adanis get 90 days to reply or try to get the case dismissed.
If they go for dismissal, the SEC has 60 days to answer back or update its complaint, and then the Adanis get another 45 days for their final say.
Legal experts say this kind of back-and-forth is pretty normal in international cases, so how quickly things move depends on what steps each side takes next.