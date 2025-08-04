Next Article
Adani in talks with BYD to set up battery plants
Adani Group is in talks with Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD to set up battery manufacturing plants in India, focusing on lithium-ion cells for EVs and energy storage.
The move is part of Adani's push into clean energy, even as India-China relations remain tense.
Adani's plans for renewable energy
Because of diplomatic challenges—like tech export restrictions and visa issues—Adani and BYD have been meeting outside China.
Adani is also exploring deals with other Chinese companies thanks to their competitive pricing.
Looking ahead, the group wants to ramp up renewable energy capacity to 50 GW by 2030, invest in green hydrogen, and help drive India toward a carbon-neutral future.