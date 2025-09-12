Next Article
Adani in talks with Japan's Sharp, Panasonic for display fab
Adani Group is in talks with Japan's Sharp and Panasonic to build an LCD display manufacturing plant in India.
This would be Adani's second shot at the semiconductor space after dropping a previous chip project.
The move fits into India's proposed Semicon 2.0 scheme, which aims to boost homegrown electronics production.
Adani to set up India's 1st display fab
Talks have sped up since Prime Minister Modi visited Japan earlier this year, where he spoke about strategic collaboration between the nations.
The Maharashtra government is backing the project by offering land that was originally set aside for a data center.
With its strong infrastructure, Adani could help set up India's first display fab—cutting down on imports and giving local tech manufacturing a real push.