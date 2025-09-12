IndiaAI Mission to announce new beneficiaries next week

BharatGen likely among new beneficiaries

BharatGen—a team of IIT researchers led by IIT Bombay—is likely among the new beneficiaries.

In January 2024, the government announced ₹1,500 crore in incentives for AI model builders under the IndiaAI Mission, which has since attracted over 500 applicants.

BharatGen launched Param 1, a bilingual AI model, in July 2024.

To make things smoother for everyone building AI in India, the government now partners with GPU service providers so developers can access powerful hardware for less than $1 an hour—a big help for anyone looking to create affordable AI tools here.