New Irdai chief kicks off with insurance CEOs meeting
Ajay Seth, just appointed as Irdai chairman, kicked off his role by meeting insurance company CEOs over a video call.
They talked about big-picture topics like industry growth and how well claims are being settled.
This first chat sets the stage for a more detailed, in-person meeting later this month to dig into challenges and opportunities facing the sector.
Seth aims for tailored regulations
During the call, CEOs also floated ideas like creating a shared hospital network for smoother health insurance experiences.
Seth called it getting a "30,000-feet view" of the industry and is planning one-on-one sessions at the upcoming physical meet to hear out specific concerns.
He seems keen on understanding what really matters to each company so regulations can better fit everyone's needs.