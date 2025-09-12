Next Article
Musk clarifies Tesla employee not involved in Kirk death celebration
After conservative activist Charlie Kirk was tragically killed during a Utah college event, a post surfaced online claiming a Tesla employee celebrated his death.
Elon Musk stepped in to clarify that the person named isn't currently working at Tesla, putting those rumors to rest.
Kirk's death investigation is still ongoing
Musk's response got a lot of positive attention online and helped clear up confusion around the incident.
Meanwhile, the investigation into Kirk's death is ongoing—the FBI is still searching for the shooter and has offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.