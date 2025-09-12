Gold's longest winning streak since 2012: What's driving the rally Business Sep 12, 2025

Gold prices on MCX have surged almost 45% so far in 2025, touching an all-time high of ₹1.09 lakh per 10gm and heading for their longest winning streak in 13 years, the strongest since 2012.

Investors are piling into gold as a safe haven, thanks to shaky stock markets, global tensions, and talk of US interest rate cuts.