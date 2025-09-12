Gold's longest winning streak since 2012: What's driving the rally
Gold prices on MCX have surged almost 45% so far in 2025, touching an all-time high of ₹1.09 lakh per 10gm and heading for their longest winning streak in 13 years, the strongest since 2012.
Investors are piling into gold as a safe haven, thanks to shaky stock markets, global tensions, and talk of US interest rate cuts.
Gold's big run
Gold's big run reminds us why it's a go-to during uncertain times.
In August alone, global gold ETFs pulled in $5.5 billion—pushing total inflows for 2025 to $47 billion (the second-highest ever).
Assets under management hit $407 billion, with holdings close to record levels.
Silver is also shining this year
The main spark is hope for US Fed rate cuts.
Silver is also shining this year—up 44%—thanks to booming demand from electronics and renewable energy sectors.
Both metals are showing their strength as reliable options when markets get rocky or when growth is on the table.