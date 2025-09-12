US stock indices hit all-time highs as rate cut hopes rise

A softer job market usually means the Fed could lower rates—good news for investors and anyone watching borrowing costs. The Nasdaq also notched a record high after jobless claims climbed to 265,000. Markets are betting big on a rate cut at the Fed's September meeting, though some experts say it's not a done deal yet.

Analyst raises S&P target amid Fed rate cut speculation

August inflation was slightly hotter than expected, but investors seem more focused on rising unemployment than price hikes right now.

Oil prices dropped too, thanks to forecasts of extra supply.

Analyst Ed Yardeni even raised his year-end target for the S&P 500 to 6,800—and says if the Fed goes easy with policy, we might see it push toward 7,000 by year's end.