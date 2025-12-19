Next Article
Adani is going big: $11 billion bid for 11 new airports
Adani Enterprises is gearing up for a major move, bidding to run 11 more airports as part of a massive $11 billion plan.
Already India's largest airport operator, the company—led by Gautam Adani—wants to help boost the country's airport count in line with the government's vision to have 350 to 400 airports by 2047 from 163 currently.
Why airports, not airlines?
Even with air travel booming (174 million passengers in 2024!), Adani isn't starting an airline.
Instead, they're focusing on building and running airports, saying it plays better to their strengths and avoids the tough profit margins of flying planes.
Their next big step? Opening their first self-built airport near Mumbai soon.