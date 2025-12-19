Adani is going big: $11 billion bid for 11 new airports Business Dec 19, 2025

Adani Enterprises is gearing up for a major move, bidding to run 11 more airports as part of a massive $11 billion plan.

Already India's largest airport operator, the company—led by Gautam Adani—wants to help boost the country's airport count in line with the government's vision to have 350 to 400 airports by 2047 from 163 currently.