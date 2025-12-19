IBM wants to skill 5 million Indians in AI and cybersecurity by 2030

How will this work?

IBM's SkillsBuild isn't just for college students—it's expanding into schools, universities, and even vocational programs across India.

They're teaming up with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to offer faculty training, internships, and hackathons.

IBM is also co-developing new AI-focused curriculum tools like project cookbooks and explainer modules.

CEO Arvind Krishna says the goal is simple: by democratizing access to advanced skills, they are enabling the youth and students to build, innovate, and accelerate India's growth, so young Indians are ready for tomorrow's jobs.