Why MakeMyTrip has joined hands with Adani Airport Holdings

Accessibility

Service available for both departing and arriving passengers

The new service is open for both departing and arriving international passengers at Adani-managed airports. This includes major hubs such as Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, as well as Thiruvananthapuram. The partnership is part of a larger effort to integrate travel services into one platform. Arun Bansal, CEO of Adani Airport Holdings Ltd, said the integration would let travelers plan their purchases ahead of time and save time at the airport.