Why MakeMyTrip has joined hands with Adani Airport Holdings
What's the story
Adani Airport Holdings Limited and MakeMyTrip have joined forces to launch a new online duty-free, pre-booking service for international travelers. The innovative initiative lets passengers browse and book products even before they reach the airport. The service covers over 10 categories of duty-free items from more than 100 brands, offering a whopping choice of over 14,000 products on the MakeMyTrip platform.
Accessibility
Service available for both departing and arriving passengers
The new service is open for both departing and arriving international passengers at Adani-managed airports. This includes major hubs such as Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, as well as Thiruvananthapuram. The partnership is part of a larger effort to integrate travel services into one platform. Arun Bansal, CEO of Adani Airport Holdings Ltd, said the integration would let travelers plan their purchases ahead of time and save time at the airport.
Usage
Duty-free pre-booking to be available on MMT app
Rajesh Magow, Co-founder and Group CEO of MakeMyTrip, emphasized the collaboration as a natural extension of their Connected Trips strategy. He said it aims to create a seamless and end-to-end travel experience by combining booking, planning, and shopping into one platform. The duty-free pre-booking service will be available on the MakeMyTrip app and mobile website for eligible international travelers, with more features expected to be rolled out in phases.