Adani overtakes Ambani as India's richest, M3M Hurun lists ₹9.23L/cr
Gautam Adani and his family have overtaken Mukesh Ambani and family to become India's richest, according to the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026.
Adani's net worth jumped 13% to ₹9.23 lakh crore, while Ambani's dropped by 10% to ₹8.63 lakh crore, a difference of ₹59,400 crore.
The list also saw a record-breaking 391 dollar billionaires this year, with the total wealth among the top ranks rising by 12.8%.
Quantum debut and 19 AI entrants
This year's list is full of fresh faces from tech: quantum computing made its debut with Nagendra Nagaraja (QpiAi), and AI had 19 entrants, 15 of them new entrants.
About 70% of everyone on the list built their fortunes themselves, not through inheritance.
Plus, the list now covers 163 cities, including 106 Indian cities, showing just how much the country's business scene is expanding and diversifying.