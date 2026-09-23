Adani overtakes Ambani as India's richest, M3M Hurun lists ₹9.23L/cr

Gautam Adani and his family have overtaken Mukesh Ambani and family to become India's richest, according to the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026.

Adani's net worth jumped 13% to ₹9.23 lakh crore, while Ambani's dropped by 10% to ₹8.63 lakh crore, a difference of ₹59,400 crore.

The list also saw a record-breaking 391 dollar billionaires this year, with the total wealth among the top ranks rising by 12.8%.