Adani Ports acquires European storage giant Evos for €2.5B

The acquisition of Evos will significantly strengthen APSEZ's business risk profile by enhancing the scale, geographic diversity, and cash flow of the combined platform.

After this deal, APSEZ's global footprint will expand to 28 ports and terminals across 10 countries.

Karan Adani, managing director at APSEZ, said they are "delighted to welcome Evos into our portfolio," giving them a strong presence across key global liquid storage and energy hubs.