Adani Ports acquires European storage giant Evos for €2.5B
What's the story
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) has announced its plan to acquire a 100% stake in Netherlands-based Evos B.V. The deal, which is an all-cash transaction, is valued at an enterprise value of €2.56 billion. The acquisition will be funded through debt and is subject to regulatory approvals and works council consultation.
Company profile
Evos reported a revenue of €392 million in 2025
Evos is Europe's second-largest independent liquid storage operator, with a total storage capacity of 6.3 million cubic meters.
The company operates eight strategically located port-based terminals across the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Belgium, and Malta.
In the calendar year 2025, Evos reported a revenue and EBITDA of €392 million and €219 million, respectively (with an EBITDA margin of 56%).
Strategic expansion
APSEZ's global footprint to expand to 28 ports and terminals
The acquisition of Evos will significantly strengthen APSEZ's business risk profile by enhancing the scale, geographic diversity, and cash flow of the combined platform.
After this deal, APSEZ's global footprint will expand to 28 ports and terminals across 10 countries.
Karan Adani, managing director at APSEZ, said they are "delighted to welcome Evos into our portfolio," giving them a strong presence across key global liquid storage and energy hubs.
Market presence
Evos operates a diversified liquids platform across Europe
Evos's terminals are located in Europe's most important energy and industrial hubs, including the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) region, Hamburg, and the Mediterranean.
The platform includes 452 tanks, 63 vessels, and barge berths with several integrated pipeline connectivities such as Schiphol Airport and Central Europe Pipeline System.
Evos operates a diversified liquids platform spanning conventional and transition fuels like gasoline, gasoil marine fuels jet fuel sustainable aviation fuel biofuels methanol bioethanol.