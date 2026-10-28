Adani Ports (APSEZ) posts 16.5% Q2 FY2027 profit to ₹3,622cr
Business
Adani Ports (APSEZ) just reported a 16.5% profit boost for Q2 FY2027, reaching ₹3,622 crore.
This growth came from strong results in both Indian and overseas ports, plus steady gains in logistics and marine services.
Overall revenue was up 24% year over year, hitting ₹11,340 crore.
APSEZ international ports revenue rises 71%
APSEZ's international ports segment really stood out with a massive 71% revenue jump, thanks to new activity at Colombo West International Terminal and NQXT Australia.
Back home, domestic ports saw a healthy 13% rise in revenue with strong margins.
Logistics grew by 21%, while the marine segment surged 57%, showing APSEZ is expanding on all fronts.