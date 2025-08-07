Adani Ports dips 3% amid market fall: What's the reason

Why did the stock drop?

Despite the market drop, Adani Ports had a solid FY25: revenue jumped to ₹31,078 crore (up from last year), and profits hit ₹10,920 crore with better earnings per share.

For April-June 2025, revenue kept rising but profit dipped slightly compared to last year's same quarter.

The company also announced a ₹7 per share dividend for investors this June.