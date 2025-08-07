Next Article
Adani Ports dips 3% amid market fall: What's the reason
Adani Ports's stock dropped by over 3% on Thursday, closing at ₹1,322.80 and landing among the top losers on the Nifty 50.
This dip happened alongside falls in other big names like Adani Enterprises and Tata Motors—so it wasn't alone.
Why did the stock drop?
Despite the market drop, Adani Ports had a solid FY25: revenue jumped to ₹31,078 crore (up from last year), and profits hit ₹10,920 crore with better earnings per share.
For April-June 2025, revenue kept rising but profit dipped slightly compared to last year's same quarter.
The company also announced a ₹7 per share dividend for investors this June.