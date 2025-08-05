Adani Ports logs 6.5% profit jump in Q1
Adani Ports (APSEZ) kicked off FY26 with a 6.5% profit jump, hitting ₹3,310.60 crore in Q1—thanks to big boosts in revenue across its ports and logistics businesses.
But even with strong numbers, there's some change at the top.
Revenue soars on strong cargo handling
Revenue soared 31% to ₹9,126 crore as both domestic and international port operations grew fast.
The company handled more cargo than ever—121 million metric tonnes—and grabbed nearly 28% of India's market share.
Logistics and marine segments also saw major gains, though overall profit margins slipped a bit.
Gautam Adani steps down as Executive Chairman
Gautam Adani stepped down from his Executive Chairman role on August 5, becoming Non-Executive Chairman instead—which means he's stepping back from daily management.
Investors seemed cautious; Adani Ports's shares dipped about 1.6% after the announcement.