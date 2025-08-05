Next Article
Invest in India's next big companies with Groww's new fund
Groww just rolled out its Nifty Next 50 Index Fund—a new way to invest in some of India's rising companies.
The fund tracks the Nifty Next 50 Total Returns Index, focusing on the next 50 biggest companies after the well-known Nifty 50.
The New Fund Offer (NFO) runs from August 6 to August 20, giving you a window to get in early.
Fund comes with no exit load, SIP option
You can start investing with as little as ₹500, and there's no exit load if you decide to pull out later.
Managed by a team of experts, the fund comes in both Regular and Direct plans with Growth or IDCW options.
After the NFO closes, you'll still be able to invest through SIPs or lumpsum—super flexible for all kinds of investors.