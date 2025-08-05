Patanjali Foods drops 2% on dividend tax deduction
Patanjali Foods's stock dropped 2.13% to ₹1,821.30 on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, landing it among the top losers in the Nifty Midcap 150.
The company just announced a tax deduction on its final dividend, brought in Walker Chandiok & Co. LLP as Joint Statutory Auditor, and revealed a 2:1 bonus share issue last month.
Financials show revenue and profit growth
If you're following big brands or thinking about investing, here's the scoop:
Patanjali Foods has actually been growing fast—revenue jumped from ₹31,721 crore to ₹34,156 crore this year and profits nearly doubled to ₹1,301 crore.
They've also kept up solid dividends for shareholders.
Why the stock is down today
The recent dip seems tied to announcements about dividend taxes and some share transfer paperwork—stuff that can make investors nervous in the short term.
But if you look past today's headlines, Patanjali's financials show they've bounced back from earlier losses and are holding steady despite market ups and downs.