Pidilite shares soar 2% after strong quarterly results, Nifty Next50
Pidilite Industries's shares got a boost on Tuesday, rising over 2% to ₹3,013 after the company posted strong quarterly numbers and is included in the Nifty Next 50 index.
For the March 2025 quarter, revenue climbed to ₹3,141 crore—up from last year—and profits also saw a big jump.
Net profit for the quarter hits ₹428 crore
Net profit for the quarter hit ₹428 crore (up from ₹306 crore last year), with earnings per share at ₹8.30.
Pidilite also announced a final dividend of ₹20 per share (payable July 23).
Looking at the full year, revenue crossed ₹13,000 crore and profit touched ₹2,099 crore—plus reserves grew to nearly ₹9,703 crore—showing just how steady their growth has been lately.