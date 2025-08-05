Pidilite shares soar 2% after strong quarterly results, Nifty Next50

Net profit for the quarter hits ₹428 crore

Net profit for the quarter hit ₹428 crore (up from ₹306 crore last year), with earnings per share at ₹8.30.

Pidilite also announced a final dividend of ₹20 per share (payable July 23).

Looking at the full year, revenue crossed ₹13,000 crore and profit touched ₹2,099 crore—plus reserves grew to nearly ₹9,703 crore—showing just how steady their growth has been lately.