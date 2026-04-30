Adani Ports posts 10% net profit rise to ₹3,329cr
Business
Adani Ports (APSEZ) just reported a 10% jump in net profit for the last quarter, reaching ₹3,329 crore, thanks to a big boost in cargo and a 26% rise in revenue.
If you own shares, there's some good news: the company is recommending a ₹7.50 dividend per share, with June 12 as the record date.
APSEZ eyes doubling revenue and EBITDA
APSEZ became the first integrated transport operator in India to move over 500 million metric tons of cargo in a year.
For all of FY26, profits climbed 16% and revenue was up by 25%.
Looking forward, CEO Ashwani Gupta says they're aiming to double revenue and EBITDA by FY31 and want to hit 1 billion tons of cargo by December 2030, focusing on smarter services and efficient investments along the way.