Adani Ports posts 10% net profit rise to ₹3,329cr

APSEZ eyes doubling revenue and EBITDA

APSEZ became the first integrated transport operator in India to move over 500 million metric tons of cargo in a year.

For all of FY26, profits climbed 16% and revenue was up by 25%.

Looking forward, CEO Ashwani Gupta says they're aiming to double revenue and EBITDA by FY31 and want to hit 1 billion tons of cargo by December 2030, focusing on smarter services and efficient investments along the way.