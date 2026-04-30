Adani Ports posts 10.5% profit rise to ₹3,329 cr

Cargo volumes rise 13% at APSEZ

Revenue shot up by 26.5%, thanks to a steady rise in cargo, up 13% from last year.

Most of this growth came from its core ports business, which surged more than 30%.

Analysts are giving APSEZ credit for staying strong through worldwide supply chain chaos, pointing out that its mix of different cargo types helped keep things stable even when the world got unpredictable.