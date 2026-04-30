Adani Ports posts 10.5% profit rise to ₹3,329 cr
Business
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) just posted a 10.5% jump in profit for the March 2026 quarter, hitting ₹3,329 crore.
This boost came as more shipments were rerouted to its ports due to global disruptions at the Strait of Hormuz, a reminder of how global events can shape local business wins.
Cargo volumes rise 13% at APSEZ
Revenue shot up by 26.5%, thanks to a steady rise in cargo, up 13% from last year.
Most of this growth came from its core ports business, which surged more than 30%.
Analysts are giving APSEZ credit for staying strong through worldwide supply chain chaos, pointing out that its mix of different cargo types helped keep things stable even when the world got unpredictable.