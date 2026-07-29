Adani Ports posts 9.2% rise in April-June profit ₹3,620 cr
Business
Adani Ports just posted a 9.2% rise in profits for April-June 2026, hitting ₹3,620 crore, up from ₹3,315 crore last year.
The boost came from strong growth in both revenue and operating profit.
Revenue ₹10,821 cr, EBITDA ₹6,540 cr
The company's revenue shot up nearly 19% to ₹10,821 crore, and operating profit (EBITDA) also climbed to ₹6,540 crore.
Still, the stock slipped by 2.25% on July 29, even though the rest of the market was mostly positive, possibly because investors decided to cash out after recent gains.