Adani Ports makes South America debut with $70M contract
What's the story
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has won a 10-year marine services contract for Argentina's first liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project. The deal, estimated at $70 million, marks APSEZ's foray into South America. It was awarded through an international competitive bidding process by Southern Energy S.A. (SESA), the project's developer and a joint venture of Golar LNG and Pan American Energy (PAE).
Project details
Contract to be executed through Meridian Transportes Maritimos
The contract will be executed through Meridian Transportes Maritimos S.A., a joint venture between Adani Harbour International FZCO and Argentina-based Meridian Group. Under this agreement, the consortium will provide specialized marine services such as tugboat operations for LNG carriers, offshore logistics support, crew transfer services, and supply operations. The Southern Energy Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) project is located in San Matias Gulf in Rio Negro province.
Export plans
Argentina's 1st LNG project to start commercial operations in 2027
The project is expected to produce 2.45 million tons of LNG annually in its first phase, equivalent to around 28 cargoes a year. It will play a crucial role in helping Argentina become a major LNG exporter, with plans to supply up to 10 million tons of LNG per year to India from 2027. Commercial operations are expected to start in September 2027.
Global expansion
A look at APSEZ
The contract is a strategic milestone for APSEZ as it expands beyond traditional port operations into specialized marine and energy logistics services. The company currently operates ports across India and has assets in Australia, Sri Lanka, Israel, and Tanzania. It handles about 27% of India's port cargo volumes with a target of one billion tons throughput by 2030.