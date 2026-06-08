Adani Ports makes South America debut with $70M contract

Export plans

Argentina's 1st LNG project to start commercial operations in 2027

The project is expected to produce 2.45 million tons of LNG annually in its first phase, equivalent to around 28 cargoes a year. It will play a crucial role in helping Argentina become a major LNG exporter, with plans to supply up to 10 million tons of LNG per year to India from 2027. Commercial operations are expected to start in September 2027.