Adani Ports's $1.36 billion push into Europe boosts Astra Offshore
Business
Adani Ports is making a major move into Europe with a $1.36 billion investment.
Teaming up with U.S.-based Oceaneering International, it is boosting its marine services arm, Astra Offshore, and plans to build 200 special vessels to meet Europe's rising offshore logistics needs.
Will bring ₹60 billion marine revenue
This expansion is set to bring in ₹60 billion ($627.43 million) in marine revenue and help Adani Ports grow beyond Indian ports.
The company is pushing global growth after warning of slower earnings ahead due to things like US tariffs and the Iran war.
Last month, it also announced a big spending plan for 2027, aiming for up to ₹450 billion in revenue.