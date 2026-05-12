Adani Ports's $1.36 billion push into Europe boosts Astra Offshore

Will bring ₹60 billion marine revenue

This expansion is set to bring in ₹60 billion ($627.43 million) in marine revenue and help Adani Ports grow beyond Indian ports.

The company is pushing global growth after warning of slower earnings ahead due to things like US tariffs and the Iran war.

Last month, it also announced a big spending plan for 2027, aiming for up to ₹450 billion in revenue.