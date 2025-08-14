Adani Ports's stock slips 2% despite solid growth

Even with revenue jumping from ₹7,559 crore last June to ₹9,126 crore this June, and annual profits hitting ₹10,919 crore for FY25, investors are still cautious. The company's financial health looks better too—higher earnings per share (₹51.35), stronger return on equity (17.81%), and lower debt.

Investors are cautious due to recent moves

The market seems jittery due to recent moves like a ₹7 per share final dividend with an effective date of June 13, 2025, and an upcoming stock split scheduled for September 23.

So even with great numbers on paper, investor mood is staying cool for now.