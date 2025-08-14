Sundaram Finance's stock climbs 2% on strong quarterly results

Q1 FY26 vs Q4 FY25: Revenue up, net profit down

This quarter, revenue ticked up to ₹2,348.93 crore from last quarter's ₹2,259.05 crore.

Net profit, though, slipped to ₹411.80 crore (down from ₹553.53 crore), and earnings per share dropped too.

Looking at the bigger picture: for the full year ending March 2025, Sundaram's revenue jumped to ₹8,485.63 crore and net profit rose to ₹1,812.81 crore—both solid gains over last year's numbers.