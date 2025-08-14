Next Article
Sundaram Finance's stock climbs 2% on strong quarterly results
Sundaram Finance's stock climbed over 2% on Thursday after the company posted its April-June 2025 results.
The shares traded at ₹4,566.30, giving a boost to the Nifty Midcap 150 index.
Q1 FY26 vs Q4 FY25: Revenue up, net profit down
This quarter, revenue ticked up to ₹2,348.93 crore from last quarter's ₹2,259.05 crore.
Net profit, though, slipped to ₹411.80 crore (down from ₹553.53 crore), and earnings per share dropped too.
Looking at the bigger picture: for the full year ending March 2025, Sundaram's revenue jumped to ₹8,485.63 crore and net profit rose to ₹1,812.81 crore—both solid gains over last year's numbers.