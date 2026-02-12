Adani Power dives into nuclear energy, plans to phase out thermal
Business
Adani Power just launched Adani Atomic Energy Limited, stepping into the nuclear energy game.
The goal? To start generating and distributing electricity from nuclear sources, moving away from their usual thermal power methods.
Over time, they want to build up 30GW of nuclear capacity and swap out old thermal plants as existing deals wrap up.
New company starts with ₹5 lakh investment
The new company kicks off with an initial ₹5 lakh investment and big plans for international tech partnerships.
For Adani Power, it's all about cleaner energy and staying ahead in India's private power scene—showing they're serious about a more sustainable future.