Adani Power eyes 1st nuclear plant at Bina and Nigrie
Adani Power is planning its first-ever nuclear power plant, and Bina in Madhya Pradesh could be the spot.
Adani Power CEO SB Khyalia said they are checking out land at both Bina and Nigrie, sites owned by Jaiprakash Power Ventures, where Adani already has a stake.
Right now, these sites run big thermal power plants, but Adani is thinking long-term with nuclear.
Adani Power targets 10 GW
With India's new SHANTI Act letting private companies join the nuclear game, Adani wants to add 10 GW of nuclear capacity by 2035.
Khyalia pointed out they are looking at both Indian and international reactor technology to keep things cost-effective, but he said clear rules are still needed.
In the meantime, they will boost thermal power by 3 GW to meet current demand because, as Khyalia put it, thermal energy will continue to be critical until the company has a robust nuclear generation capacity.