Adani Power eyes 1st nuclear plant at Bina and Nigrie

Adani Power is planning its first-ever nuclear power plant, and Bina in Madhya Pradesh could be the spot.

Adani Power CEO SB Khyalia said they are checking out land at both Bina and Nigrie, sites owned by Jaiprakash Power Ventures, where Adani already has a stake.

Right now, these sites run big thermal power plants, but Adani is thinking long-term with nuclear.