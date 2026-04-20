Adani Power overtakes Adani Ports with ₹3.99L/cr market cap
Business
Adani Power just became the top company in the Adani Group, reaching a market cap of ₹3.99 lakh crore after its stock jumped nearly 5% to a new yearly high.
This puts it ahead of Adani Ports, which now sits at ₹3.65 lakh crore.
Adani Power gains 441% 3 years
The buzz comes from strong investor interest and some smart moves, like launching Coastal-Maha Atomic Energy Limited earlier this month.
Plus, Adani Power's returns have been huge: up 441% over three years and 84% just in the last year.
ICRA assigns Adani Power AA/Stable A1+
Recent AA/Stable and A1+ ratings from ICRA signal that Adani Power is financially solid.