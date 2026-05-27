Adani Power now has higher market cap than Infosys
What's the story
Adani Power has overtaken IT giant Infosys in terms of market capitalization. The change comes after a massive 68% rally in 2026, driven by rising power demand amid scorching temperatures and an anticipated strong El Nino year. Adani Power's market cap now stands at approximately ₹4.85 lakh crore, while that of Infosys is around ₹4.72 lakh crore.
Market shift
El Nino year drives power demand, boosts Adani Power
The latest market cap shift has made Adani Power the 11th most valued company in India. The change comes as the country grapples with severe heatwave conditions due to a strong El Nino year. This has resulted in a spike in power demand, further boosting power stocks like Adani Power's.
Stock performance
Adani Power shares hit 52-week high
Adani Power's shares have been on a roll, hitting a 52-week high of ₹252 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) today. The stock has jumped over 13% in a week and delivered an impressive 126% return over one year. Over the long term, it has gained 384% in three years and an astounding 1,213% in five years.
IT sector woes
Infosys struggles amid AI advancements
Unlike Adani Power, Infosys has struggled in the market. The company's share price has fallen by some 29% so far in 2026. The decline is attributed to the launch of Anthropic's plug-ins for its Claude Cowork agent, which can automate tasks across various sectors.