Adani Power now has higher market cap than Infosys 

Adani Power has overtaken IT giant Infosys in terms of market capitalization. The change comes after a massive 68% rally in 2026, driven by rising power demand amid scorching temperatures and an anticipated strong El Nino year. Adani Power's market cap now stands at approximately ₹4.85 lakh crore, while that of Infosys is around ₹4.72 lakh crore.

Market shift El Nino year drives power demand, boosts Adani Power The latest market cap shift has made Adani Power the 11th most valued company in India. The change comes as the country grapples with severe heatwave conditions due to a strong El Nino year. This has resulted in a spike in power demand, further boosting power stocks like Adani Power's.

Stock performance Adani Power shares hit 52-week high Adani Power's shares have been on a roll, hitting a 52-week high of ₹252 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) today. The stock has jumped over 13% in a week and delivered an impressive 126% return over one year. Over the long term, it has gained 384% in three years and an astounding 1,213% in five years.

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