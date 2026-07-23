Adani Power plans 10GW nuclear by 2035, awaiting government permission
Business
Adani Power is gearing up to join India's nuclear energy push, aiming to build 10 gigawatts of capacity by 2035.
They're holding off on any big moves until the government gives the green light for private companies.
CEO Shersingh Khyalia says it all comes down to keeping electricity affordable and making sure the numbers add up.
Adani studies amid 100GW nuclear push
Right now, Adani is running feasibility studies at Bina and Nigrie in Madhya Pradesh, so they're ready to move fast once policies are sorted.
With India planning a massive jump from 8.8 gigawatts to 100 gigawatts of nuclear power by 2047 (and other big names like Tata Power and Reliance also interested), Adani's entry could shake things up in the country's clean energy race.