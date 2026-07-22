Adani Power plans 15,000 cr raise for 45 GW expansion
Business
Adani Power is gearing up for a big expansion and plans to raise up to ₹15,000 crore by selling shares or using other funding routes.
The goal? To ramp up their power generation capacity to 45 GW and invest in new projects.
This move still needs a green light from shareholders and regulators.
Adani Power hikes limit to 1L/cr
Alongside the fundraising plan, Adani Power's board has bumped up its borrowing limit from ₹75,000 crore to ₹1 lakh crore.
With this extra financial flexibility, the company hopes to speed up its growth in the thermal energy space and take on bigger projects down the line.