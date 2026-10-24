Adani Power posts 142% July-September profit ₹7,019.3cr on weak monsoon
Business
Adani Power just posted a huge 142% jump in profit for the July-September quarter, hitting ₹7,019.3 crore, up from ₹2,906.5 crore last year.
This big boost came as more people needed electricity during weak monsoon rains.
Adani Power revenue ₹17,014.1cr 23,720MW plan
The company's revenue also climbed nearly 30% to ₹17,014.1 crore, helped by higher power output and pricier tariffs due to costly imported coal.
Looking ahead, Adani Power plans to expand its thermal power capacity by 23,720 megawatts to keep up with India's growing energy needs.